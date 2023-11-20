×

South Africa

Second accused’s case in Gumbi murder postponed to next month

Gwala faces murder charges

20 November 2023 - 17:00
Koena Mashale Journalist
Murdered businessman Ben Gumbi.
Image: Supplied

The case against the second accused linked to North West businessman Ben Gumbi’s murder has been postponed to next month.

Thabani Gwala, 30, appeared at the Rustenburg magistrate’s court yesterday following his arrest on Thursday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame  said Gwala faced murder charges in connection with the killing of Gumbi, who was shot by two assailants outside a Rustenburg restaurant on August 23.

“He was arrested in Johannesburg, following a collaborative effort of a multidisciplinary team, consisting of Hillbrow Tactical Response Team (TRT), Rustenburg Crime Intelligence and Rustenburg detectives,” said Mamothame.

“The suspects then fled the scene in a blue Volkswagen Polo car, found a few minutes after the incident, abandoned at the corner of Helen Joseph and Lourie Streets. The car was confirmed to have been stolen, and the number plates that were on the car were false,” said Mamothame.

The first accused, Sibongiseni Ngubane, 33, was denied bail after the state successfully opposed it and his case was postponed to January 2024, for further investigations.

Mamothame said Ngubane is also facing a premeditated murder charge.

“He was arrested on September 12 2023, in Germiston, after attending a court case in which he is facing a charge of armed robbery, wherein he is out on R3,000 bail. He also has a pending case of possession of a firearm and ammunition in Alberton, wherein he was granted an R1,000 bail,” said Mamothame.

He said investigations are still underway to track down other suspects believed to be on the run.

mashalek@sowetan.co.za

