South Africa

Father arrested in connection with alleged rape of daughter, aged 6

By TimesLIVE - 23 October 2023 - 11:00
A medical examination confirmed the child had been raped. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A 43-year-old man is on trial for allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the child had been living with her father at Solomondale since December.

“During a visit to her mother and while bathing she complained about pain in her private parts.

“The mother suspected her daughter might have been raped and took the child to a clinic for medical examination. The doctor confirmed the child was raped. She indicated her father raped her.”

He was arrested on Thursday and made a brief appearance in the Mankweng magistrate's court the next day. He was remanded in police custody until Friday when he is due to return to court.

Police investigations are continuing.

