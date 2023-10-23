×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Father accused of raping one-month-old baby

By TimesLIVE - 23 October 2023 - 09:12
The baby was taken to a Brits hospital for medical examination. File photo.
The baby was taken to a Brits hospital for medical examination. File photo.
Image: 123RF

North West police are investigating a case of rape of a one-month-old baby after neighbours were alerted by the child's mother screaming that something was wrong.

The biological father of the baby is due to appear in the Brits magistrate's court on Monday after his arrest on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Capt Aafje Botma said the 31-year-old man lived in Krokedile Drift West, Brits.

"According to reports, the infant’s mother, aged 27, was preparing food outside the shack while the father was sleeping inside with the baby next to him.

"The mother heard the baby crying and noticed when she entered that something was wrong as the father and baby were undressed.

"The mother screamed for help and a neighbour responded and called the police."

The baby was taken to a Brits hospital for medical examination.

TimesLIVE

Katlehong pastor denies rape, says he 'offered prophetic training' to boys

Arise and Shine Gospel Church leader, Benjamin Bheki Dingiso testified he had never sexually violated any of the boys he is accused of raping.
News
2 days ago

Life for tavern guard who repeatedly raped woman near Bekkersdal

A guard who raped a woman after stabbing her boyfriend near Bekkersdal after a night out at a tavern in 2021 has been sentenced to life.
News
3 days ago

Teen hitchhikers accused of murder, rape and robbery in Tzaneen

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for what are believed to be two teenage boys suspected of killing a motorist who gave them a lift from the ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...
If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...