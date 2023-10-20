×

Katlehong pastor denies rape, says he 'offered prophetic training' to boys

By TimesLIVE - 21 October 2023 - 09:10
A pastor facing 31 counts of rape, sexual grooming of children, sexual assault, and attempted rape. has denied all allegations against him.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

Arise and Shine Gospel Church leader Benjamin Bheki Dingiso testified he had never sexually violated any of the boys he is accused of raping. 

Dingiso, 51, was testifying in his defence in the Johannesburg high court on Friday where he is facing 31 counts of rape, sexual grooming of children, sexual assault, and attempted rape.

Dingiso’s responsibilities at his church in Katlehong included counselling church members spiritually and emotionally.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said eight boys, aged between 15 and 20, had encountered the pastor as church members from 2009 to 2021. Dingiso allegedly told them they had prophetic gifts from God that required training. 

“This, the state alleges, induced the boys to meet him in his office where he sexually violated and/or raped them after telling them that he had to bond with them physically and spiritually while naked for them to understand their prophetic gift,” Mjonondwane said. 

She said Dingiso told the court on Friday he only offered prophetic training to them.   

The trial continues on Monday for the cross-examination of the accused. 

