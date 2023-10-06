×

South Africa

Man believed to be Bloemfontein serial rapist nabbed

By TIMESLIVE - 07 October 2023 - 10:20
A 27-year-old man has been linked to six rape cases in Bloemfontein in the past eight years. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Bloemfontein police on Friday said they believe they have caught a serial rapist responsible for raping at least six women in the past eight years. 

Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said the 27-year-old suspect was nabbed on Thursday afternoon after a tip-off on his whereabouts. 

“The operators went to the house in Phase 7 and found the suspect hiding in a locked shack,” said Kareli.

“He was linked through DNA to six rape cases that took place from 2015, with the most recent being in March.”

“The ages of the victims are between 16 and 25. He targeted females walking home from local taverns. The unsuspecting victims were struck on the head with a blunt object and strangled while he forced himself on them.” 

The attacks happened in various parts of the city and all usually took place in the early hours of the morning. 

The suspect is due to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.

