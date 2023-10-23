Amid rising poverty levels, unemployment and a struggling economy, it’s no secret that ministers are living it up in the lap of luxury.
With lavish perks ranging from two luxury mansions, two fancy cars, VIP security to free flights for family members, it’s pretty difficult to justify such indulgence in a country where most people struggle to make ends meet. Our country ranks 37th in the world in terms of GDP growth, yet we have 30 ministers and each with a deputy minister earning in excess of R1.7m a year.
Ministers enjoy basic utilities worth R160,000 a month, while most of us have to skimp and save just to pay off bills. They exchange their fancy cars every 120,000km, something we can only dream about.
All these indulgences come with a hefty price tag, which is ultimately borne by taxpayers. It’s difficult to justify such excessive spending on a select few. With high poverty levels and SA failing to make increase its GDP, it is time to wake up and take stock of the situation.
Britain with a GDP of over R50trn, manages its economy with just 20 ministers, with no deputies required.
It’s high time ministers show some accountability and responsibility with regards to taxpayers’ money. As citizens, it’s up to us to hold them accountable for their actions. It’s important to demand streamlined, focused and accountable cabinet and the removal of deputy ministers. No political party deserves our votes unless they cut back on excessive wastage of taxpayer monies.
It’s high time we show our leaders we won’t tolerate their excessive luxuries at our expense any longer. It’s time to shake up the status quo and demand change for the betterment of our country and its future.
Visvin Reddy, ADeC president
READER LETTER | There's no return on investment in bloated cabinet
