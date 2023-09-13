×

South Africa

Uncle accused of raping and impregnating his niece

By TimesLIVE - 13 September 2023 - 09:22
An uncle was arrested for allegedly raping his niece. File photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Ficksburg police have arrested a man accused of raping his niece, who is an orphan.

They share a one-year-old child.

W/O Mmako Mophiring said the victim reported she had been subjected to sexual abuse since December 2018.

Her uncle allegedly impregnated her a year ago when she was 16 years old.

She said he ordered her to frame her boyfriend for the pregnancy.

Mophiring said: “She reported the incident to her teachers, who brought the matter to the police's attention on September 11 this year and he was arrested.”

“She was scared to report the matter because she is an orphan and the uncle threatened her that he would chase her out into the street.”

Mophiring said the 59-year-old is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

