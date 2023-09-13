MARÈVE BILJOHN | Municipalities need to restore service delivery and public admin

September is Public Service Month in SA, a month that provides a reminder of what it means to serve communities, and to also look at the impact the government has, especially around issues of service delivery.
Currently the country is faced with a complex problem in the local government sphere, which has become an elephant in the room. This elephant is the dismal and declining state of service delivery in some municipalities, and the urgent need to restore their service-delivery systems and public administration before we face a complete collapse of these municipalities.
According to the South African Government website, as part of Public Service Month public servants are expected to roll up their sleeves and spring-clean their service-delivery points. They should visit schools, hospitals, police stations and courts; talk to citizens, mediate the delivery of services and getting things done; unblock bottlenecks and red tape in delivery of services, ensure systems and infrastructure are working, use public resources efficiently to the benefit of the citizens and recommit themselves to serving the people.
This theme highlights a “fit-for-purpose” public administration, which is of significance for SA’s local government sphere given the dismal service-delivery decline in some municipalities.
A fit-for-purpose public administration should be anchored in an effective management praxis of systems and processes, as well as professional and resource capacity that fulfils local government’s mandate of contributing to transformative change in society.
The public administration praxis in South African municipalities is in distress and research shows that this distress is attributed to some municipalities’ inability to execute basic functions and service delivery, poor infrastructure planning and maintenance, financial and revenue-generation challenges, corruption, service-delivery protests and staff turbulence.
Their recurring nature has also resulted in them being the focus of South African local government reforms over the past two decades, including the 2009 Local Government Turnaround Strategy, as well as the 2013 Back-to-Basics campaign. Thus, from the 2022 Auditor-General of South Africa report regarding the Municipal Finance Management Act, it is clear that even the last reform has not yielded the desired outcomes.
Institutionally, a lack of or poor service delivery is evident from factors such as insufficient revenue generation, the non-achievement of service-delivery priorities and not addressing community needs through municipal integrated development plans. Consequently, from a service-delivery perspective, the quality and quantity of service outputs delivered to citizens and service recipients in its external environment are either compromised, inferior, or non-existent.
Research suggests that a lack of community engagement by some South African municipalities affects their responsiveness to the service-delivery needs of citizens. Examples of this are where community engagement is merely embarked on for legislative compliance purposes, but not necessarily prioritised as part of the formal (policies, plans, strategies) and informal (culture) institutions of the organisation.
The state of local governance and service delivery in some South African municipalities paints a bleak picture.
The sad reality of this picture at the coalface of grassroots service delivery in our municipalities is that, for some communities, not receiving quality services has become the norm.
As they continue to pay for this norm, some have become “self-servicing” – taking responsibility for delivering certain services while continuing to pay for these municipal services. However, poorer communities are at the mercy of service-delivery systems and a public administration that cannot even meet their most basic service needs.
Fortunately, we are seeing a social compact emerge where citizens are becoming more organised in challenging the status quo of local governance in municipalities, to preserve the citizen-centred foundations of our democracy.
Similarly, we are seeing a citizenry and organised groups that are taking the initiative to collaborate with the public sector in general to address some of the societal challenges that confront our country. These collaborations are often grounded in principles of transformative social innovation that consider innovative approaches and solutions to address societal challenges.
Society’s broader capacity for social action and citizen agency will also be instrumental in shaping the future responsiveness of South African municipalities amidst the recurring challenges cited.
In conclusion, given the ailing state of service delivery in some South African municipalities, and the concomitant resource and capacity challenges, the reality is that broader societal capacity and resources are needed to restore service delivery. This might necessitate public administration and management reforms that reassess the current size and shape of municipalities, with an eye on remaining responsive amidst growing populations, increasing citizen demands, as well as socioeconomic and global challenges.
Biljohn is head of the department of public administration and management at the University of the Free State
MARÈVE BILJOHN | Municipalities need to restore service delivery and public admin
For some communities not receiving quality services has become the norm
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART
