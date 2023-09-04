Community, activists applaud child rapist’s double life sentence

The sentencing of a 33-year-old man to two life terms for raping a 10-year-old girl has been dubbed a win for Women’s Month, which ended last week.
The Maluti regional court passed the sentence on Sinethemba Nkomentaba on Thursday.
Matatiele and Maluti community members, children’s rights activists and anti-gender-based violence activists applauded the court, saying it was a fitting sentence, especially since it was delivered on the last day of Women’s Month, and they urged other courts to be harsh on those violating women and children.
Activist Sybil Mohloi said the ruling had restored her confidence in the justice system in dealing with matters affecting children and women, GBV and femicide.
“We call on other courts to stop being lenient,” Mohloi said.
“This court has imposed an exemplary sentence.
“We hope the rapist will never receive parole but die in prison where he belongs and after that go straight to hell.”
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the rapes were committed in 2018 and 2019.
“Nkomentaba lived in the neighbourhood of Ntlola location in the district of Matatiele and is related to the victim’s parents.
“On a Sunday in 2018, the victim’s grandparents went to church, but she did not go as she was not feeling well.
“Nkomentaba arrived as she was watching TV, took her to one of the bedrooms and raped her,” Tyali said.
“He then told her not to report this to anyone.
“In 2019, the victim went to Nkomentaba’s homestead to see her friends and he called her to his room, saying he wanted to send her to the shop.
“When the victim entered, he grabbed her, raped her and threatened her with death if she reported it.”
He said the victim reported the incidents to her cousin last year and the case was subsequently opened.
“The accused pleaded not guilty.
“Magistrate Nombuso Nqwenani found the accused guilty of two counts of rape and said there were no substantial and compelling circumstances justifying deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence of life for each rape,” Tyali said.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo commended the prosecutor and investigating officer for their meticulous collection and presentation of evidence.
Court convicts man for rape of 10-year-old
Community, activists applaud child rapist’s double life sentence
