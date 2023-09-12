×

South Africa

KZN man in court for allegedly raping fiancée’s 8-year-old daughter

By Mfundo Mkhize - 12 September 2023 - 16:22
Community members in Impendle, outside Pietermaritzburg, say they are fed up with the number of sexual assaults on young girls.
Image: Supplied

Angry community members from Impendle in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands have expressed their outrage about the rise in rape cases in the area.

They were speaking after a 31-year old man was denied bail on Tuesday at the Impendle magistrate's court on a charge of raping an eight-year-old girl.

The victim, a grade 3 pupil, is his fiancée's daughter.

Community activist and ANC ward 5 branch chairperson Thami Mkhulise said one of the aggravating factors cited during the accused's bail application was that he had allegedly threatened the victim and his fiancée.

“This is the type of people we have in our society,” said Mkhulise.

He claimed there were as many as five pupils at primary school who had allegedly been sexually violated.

Last Tuesday a stepfather and an uncle were granted bail by the same court for allegedly raping a minor girl.

Mkhulise said the accused deserved to be taken away from the community for their actions.

“We are demanding justice. This is the most heinous and barbaric act to be done to a  woman, and worse still a young child,” he said.

He called for increased awareness about rape, saying some families attempt to protect the perpetrators.

“You find they tend to negotiate among each other as it is often something that is frowned upon in the community.”

Officials from the provincial department of social development who were present at court said social workers had been assigned to work with the affected families. 

TimesLIVE

