Students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) have raised concerns about the lack of safety after a group of men allegedly raped a female student outside its Pietermaritzburg campus.
The incident is under investigation after the student, who left the library after midnight as she was preparing for a test on the day, was allegedly turned down by security when she asked them to accompany her a short distance to her residence.
Sources close to the student said the residence is about 50m away from the campus gate.
“While she was walking, three men allegedly followed her and raped her. A while later, a vehicle approached and the three men ran away. We have been trying to get her to explain or share more details but we understand that she is traumatised and unable to speak. She was taken to Alexandra police station where she opened a case,” said a source.
The incident comes after a student was seriously injured in a stabbing incident a week ago, inside the campus.
On Friday students held a march at the campus and raised concerns about safety to management.
“This is getting out of hand. The security should have accompanied the female student to the res. As far as we know, it is their mandate to ensure our safety. There are a lot of issues of crime here and, as a student, I feel the university is not doing enough to ensure our safety. Whenever there are protests, they are quick to act on us, but fail to act in ensuring safety,” said a student.
In an internal message to students and staff, UKZN corporate relations executive director Normah Zondo confirmed the [rape] incident and said since learning of the incident, the university has sought to provide the student with all the necessary support required to assist her.
Zondo said police have asked management to advise stakeholders against speculating while their investigations are ongoing.
“While we have no choice but to respect the
UKZN student allegedly raped by three men on her way to residence
Image: Supplied
police directive, it is also necessary for the university to review the role of the Risk Management Services (RMS) in the period leading up to the female student leaving our premises late at night. We encourage everyone in the university community, including students, to stay composed during this challenging period,” said Zondo.
Commenting on the protest on Friday, Zondo said exploiting the tragic incident of a student's rape for political or any other gain is unacceptable.
“Every effort is being made to aid the police investigation so the perpetrators can be swiftly brought to justice. The incident, though off campus, serves as a grim reminder that the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) is far from over,” said Zondo.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed police are investigating a case of rape.
“It is alleged a woman was walking back to her residence from a library when three unknown suspects followed and raped her. The suspects reportedly fled the scene after a motor vehicle approached,” he said.
The incident comes after the university announced a raft of measures to counter GBV last week.
The university said the plans included the introduction of a diversity module which would be piloted for all first-year students in the college of humanities, the appointment of a strategic co-ordinator for sexual and GBV incidents and setting up a GBV investigations unit.
