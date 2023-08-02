Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga, a traffic cop who has been linked to a botched cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Mpumalanga, has been denied bail by the Nelspruit magistrate’s court.
Nyalunga, 29, who is attached to the Hazyview satellite office, was denied bail on Wednesday after the court said she was a flight risk because her brother, who was allegedly involved in the planning and execution of last Thursday’s CIT heist in Hazyview, was also on the run.
"If she is released on bail it might be difficult for the police to arrest her brother and co-accused," said the magistrate.
The court said she also posed a threat to the public and might use her freedom to commit further crimes.
According to Hawks spokesperson Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, Nyalunga was pointed out by people who witnessed the heist during which a grey Mercedes Benz rammed into a Fidelity Guard van before a shootout between the robbers and the guards ensued.
"Witnesses indicated that the vehicle of the accused was seen transporting the suspects and firearms, which were used during the failed heist," said Sekgotodi.
Some of the witnesses placed Nyalunga at the scene of the crime as the driver of the gate-away vehicle.
Hawks investigations led them to Nyalunga’s house the following day where they found three stolen cars. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, her fingerprints were also found at the house where the robbery was allegedly planned.
The matter was postponed to next month for further investigations.
Court says she is a flight risk and poses a threat to the public
Traffic cop heist suspect to remain in custody
Image: Supplied
Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga, a traffic cop who has been linked to a botched cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Mpumalanga, has been denied bail by the Nelspruit magistrate’s court.
Nyalunga, 29, who is attached to the Hazyview satellite office, was denied bail on Wednesday after the court said she was a flight risk because her brother, who was allegedly involved in the planning and execution of last Thursday’s CIT heist in Hazyview, was also on the run.
"If she is released on bail it might be difficult for the police to arrest her brother and co-accused," said the magistrate.
The court said she also posed a threat to the public and might use her freedom to commit further crimes.
According to Hawks spokesperson Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, Nyalunga was pointed out by people who witnessed the heist during which a grey Mercedes Benz rammed into a Fidelity Guard van before a shootout between the robbers and the guards ensued.
"Witnesses indicated that the vehicle of the accused was seen transporting the suspects and firearms, which were used during the failed heist," said Sekgotodi.
Some of the witnesses placed Nyalunga at the scene of the crime as the driver of the gate-away vehicle.
Hawks investigations led them to Nyalunga’s house the following day where they found three stolen cars. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, her fingerprints were also found at the house where the robbery was allegedly planned.
The matter was postponed to next month for further investigations.
Traffic cop to appear in court over failed CIT heist in Mpumalanga
Durban cop and PI implicated in 'extortion shakedown'
Dad who ‘bribed’ cop to make son’s rape case go away joins him in dock
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos