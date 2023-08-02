×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Court says she is a flight risk and poses a threat to the public

Traffic cop heist suspect to remain in custody

02 August 2023 - 14:19
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
Accused Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga was denied bail by the White River magistrate's court.
Accused Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga was denied bail by the White River magistrate's court.
Image: Supplied

Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga, a traffic cop who has been linked to a botched cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Mpumalanga, has been denied bail by the Nelspruit magistrates court.

Nyalunga, 29, who is attached to the Hazyview satellite office, was denied bail on Wednesday after the court said she was a flight risk because her brother, who was allegedly involved in the planning and execution of last Thursdays CIT heist in Hazyview, was also on the run.  

"If she is released on bail it might be difficult for the police to arrest her brother and co-accused," said the magistrate. 

The court said she also posed a threat to the public and might use her freedom to commit further crimes.

According to Hawks spokesperson Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, Nyalunga was pointed out by people who witnessed the heist during which a grey Mercedes Benz rammed into a Fidelity Guard van before a shootout between the robbers and the guards ensued.  

"Witnesses indicated that the vehicle of the accused was seen transporting the suspects and firearms, which were used during the failed heist," said Sekgotodi.

Some of the witnesses placed Nyalunga at the scene of the crime as the driver of the gate-away vehicle. 

Hawks investigations led them to Nyalungas house the following day where they found three stolen cars. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, her fingerprints were also found at the house where the robbery was allegedly planned.

The matter was postponed to next month for further investigations. 

Traffic cop to appear in court over failed CIT heist in Mpumalanga

A Mpumalanga traffic officer will make a second appearance in court on Tuesday in connection with a failed cash-in-transit heist in Hazyview on ...
News
1 day ago

Durban cop and PI implicated in 'extortion shakedown'

A Durban-based police officer and a private investigator have been outed in what is alleged to have been an attempt to extort money from a local ...
News
5 days ago

Dad who ‘bribed’ cop to make son’s rape case go away joins him in dock

A father and son duo nabbed respectively for alleged corruption and rape will spend the weekend behind bars after their cases were postponed to next ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...