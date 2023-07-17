Police are searching for a group of suspects after two cash-in-transit robberies on the N4 and the R80 in Pretoria on Monday.
The first robbery occurred at about 5.20pm on the N4, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
A group of suspects in a BMW rammed into the van travelling on the N4 between Simon Vermooten and Rossouw off-ramp, causing it to overturn.
Mathe said the suspects placed explosives on the van. The security guards managed to get out before the vehicle blew up.
“An undisclosed amount of money was taken and the suspects fled in a white BMW and a white Toyota Hilux. The BMW has been found in Equestria,” she said.
About 25 minutes later, at 5.45pm, another robbery occurred in Soshanguve.
Mathe said a cash van was travelling along the R80 from Soshanguve when suspects in a black Ford Ranger started shooting at the van, causing it to stop.
“The cash van was bombed and an undisclosed amount of money was taken. The suspects fled the scene in a silver Hyundai,” she said.
“Detectives are working around the clock to trace the suspects behind the incidents. Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward with information to the Crime Stop hotline number on 086 00 10111. Callers may remain anonymous,” she said.
Police search for suspects after two CIT robberies in Pretoria
Image: Elvis Ntombela
