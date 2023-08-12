A team led by the Hawks arrested four suspects after a cash-in-transit robbery near Malelane in Mpumalanga on Friday morning.
The Fidelity Services Group armoured vehicle was travelling from Malelane towards Tonga when it was attacked by a group of robbers.
“About 15km from the N4, the armoured vehicle was rammed by a C Class Mercedes-Benz,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said.
The Fidelity vehicle went out of control and overturned. The robbers bombed the vehicle and took R8,000 in coins which were destined for a business in Tonga.
A team comprising members of the Hawks' Nelspruit-based serious organised crime investigation and other units, including the Nelspruit bomb disposal unit, and private security companies arrested four suspects and seized two vehicles used during the robbery at a safe house in Schoemansdal.
Sekgotodi said information was being followed up and further arrests were expected.
“The Hawks are not alone in this fight, we are literally squeezing the space where these suspects are operating.
“We have made serious impact over the past couple of weeks. We will not rest. This is a collaborative effort and the strategy is bearing excellent results in a short space of time,” head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga Maj-Gen Nicholas Gerber said.
TimesLIVE
Four arrested after cash-in-transit robbery near Malelane
Image: SAPS
A team led by the Hawks arrested four suspects after a cash-in-transit robbery near Malelane in Mpumalanga on Friday morning.
The Fidelity Services Group armoured vehicle was travelling from Malelane towards Tonga when it was attacked by a group of robbers.
“About 15km from the N4, the armoured vehicle was rammed by a C Class Mercedes-Benz,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said.
The Fidelity vehicle went out of control and overturned. The robbers bombed the vehicle and took R8,000 in coins which were destined for a business in Tonga.
A team comprising members of the Hawks' Nelspruit-based serious organised crime investigation and other units, including the Nelspruit bomb disposal unit, and private security companies arrested four suspects and seized two vehicles used during the robbery at a safe house in Schoemansdal.
Sekgotodi said information was being followed up and further arrests were expected.
“The Hawks are not alone in this fight, we are literally squeezing the space where these suspects are operating.
“We have made serious impact over the past couple of weeks. We will not rest. This is a collaborative effort and the strategy is bearing excellent results in a short space of time,” head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga Maj-Gen Nicholas Gerber said.
TimesLIVE
Traffic cop to appear in court over failed CIT heist in Mpumalanga
Police search for suspects after two CIT robberies in Pretoria
Limpopo police launch manhunt for cash-in-transit heist suspects
KZN man slapped with 18-year jail term for CIT robbery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos