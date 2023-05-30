Police minister Bheki Cele has shared his frustration at the “stubborn increase” in cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies, with 64 incidents reported between January and March 2023.
This is 11 more cases than the same period last year and a 20.8% increase.
This is according the fourth quarter crime statistics covering the 2022/2023 financial year.
Police top brass led by Cele released the figures at a media briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Cele said 35 of the heists happened while the vehicles were on the road, 25 were cross pavement incidents, three in retail and one while the vehicle was stationary.
Gauteng led the pack in the first three categories.
CIT robberies saw the only increase in the contact-related crimes category, which saw a 2% overall decrease. The stats revealed 28,974 incidents were reported between January and March this year, 585 fewer than the same period last year.
The biggest drop was in arson, with 113 fewer cases reported from 910. This translated into a 12.4% decrease.
This was followed by truck hijackings, with 435 cases reported in the first three months of the year. This is 30 fewer cases from the same period last year or a 6.5% decrease.
Cele said while the figures showed a “stubborn increase” in CIT robberies, police “are encouraged that the newly legislated surveillance devise technology will make sweeping changes in this crime trend and other organised crimes.”
TimesLIVE
CRIME STATS | Cele frustrated by ‘stubborn increase’ in CIT robberies
Image: Masi Losi
Police minister Bheki Cele has shared his frustration at the “stubborn increase” in cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies, with 64 incidents reported between January and March 2023.
This is 11 more cases than the same period last year and a 20.8% increase.
This is according the fourth quarter crime statistics covering the 2022/2023 financial year.
Police top brass led by Cele released the figures at a media briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Cele said 35 of the heists happened while the vehicles were on the road, 25 were cross pavement incidents, three in retail and one while the vehicle was stationary.
Gauteng led the pack in the first three categories.
CIT robberies saw the only increase in the contact-related crimes category, which saw a 2% overall decrease. The stats revealed 28,974 incidents were reported between January and March this year, 585 fewer than the same period last year.
The biggest drop was in arson, with 113 fewer cases reported from 910. This translated into a 12.4% decrease.
This was followed by truck hijackings, with 435 cases reported in the first three months of the year. This is 30 fewer cases from the same period last year or a 6.5% decrease.
Cele said while the figures showed a “stubborn increase” in CIT robberies, police “are encouraged that the newly legislated surveillance devise technology will make sweeping changes in this crime trend and other organised crimes.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos