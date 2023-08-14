Teacher among suspects in cash-in-transit robbery case
Further arrests not ruled out as police continue to gather information
A Mpumalanga teacher is among four people arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist where R8,000 in coins were stolen.
The four are expected to appear in the Malelane magistrate’s court on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.