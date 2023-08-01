Ammunition manufacturing machine and bullets worth R1m recovered in KwaMashu Hostel

A manhunt is under way after an ammunition manufacturing machine and two-way radios with a police frequency were found during a police raid at KwaMashu Hostel in Durban.
Police received information on Sunday from a source about suspects in possession of exhibits taken from a crime scene.
On Monday morning, an operation was executed at KwaMashu Hostel by various law enforcement agencies. A room was searched and a large quantity of ammunition, ammunition-making components and ammunition-manufacturing equipment was found.
The exhibits were seized.
The dwelling's occupant had allegedly been supplying ammunition to cash-in-transit robbers and other criminals.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Sipho Hlomuka welcomed the seizure of the machine and ammunition estimated to be worth more than R1m.
He said the machine has the capacity to produce 100 rounds of ammunition a day.
The provincial government and police have been conducting joint intelligence-driven operations aimed at removing illegal firearms and ammunition used by criminals, said Hlomuka.
“We commend the excellent work done by law enforcement. Our intensified operations are yielding positive results.”
He also said intelligence-driven operations would be intensified in the war against crime.
“The eradication of crime remains one of the apex priorities of this government. We also encourage members of the community to play an active role in the fight against crime and assist police with information to crack such cases.”
Meanwhile, the DA in the province has called on the SAPS' top brass to provide full support to KwaZulu-Natal law enforcement agencies to track down suspects linked to the manufacturing of arms.
“It is now time for the minister of police Bheki Cele to step up and provide every possible support — which must include specialised units — so that the suspects can be apprehended. Arrests in this case will be a huge morale boost for the people of KwaZulu-Natal, who are living in fear as criminals take over. The arrests would also send a clear message when it comes to other priority crimes in the province,” said Sharon Hoosen, MPL and DA KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson on community safety and liaison.
TimesLIVE
Ammunition manufacturing machine and bullets worth R1m recovered in KwaMashu Hostel
Image: 123RF
