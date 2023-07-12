16 shot while scavenging at KZN landfill site

Sixteen people were shot and injured while scavenging for food, plastic, cardboard and scrap metal at a landfill site in Buffelsdraai, north of Durban, on Wednesday morning.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), who responded to the scene, said they were contacted by paramedics from emergency medical rescue services (EMRS) requesting assistance to transport the injured from the Redcliff Clinic to Osindisweni Hospital.
Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said two people had been transported to the hospital and 14 were at the clinic.
“Several victims told officers they were scavenging for food and recyclable goods at the landfill site when security officers from the site opened fire on them with rubber bullets before changing to live shotgun and 9mm ammunition. This version could not be immediately confirmed by reaction officers,” said Balram.
He said the injured were taken to hospital by ambulance services.
Image: Rusa
Balram said Rusa was previously called to assist after scavengers blocked trucks from entering designated dumping grounds, forcing drivers to drop their loads at the entrance.
He said at the time scavengers would also allegedly climb onto the trucks and remove garbage while the vehicle was in motion.
“One person was killed after he fell from a truck and drivers were held at gunpoint at the entrance and forced to empty their vehicles on several occasions,” he said.
TimesLIVE
