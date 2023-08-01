×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Durban mom mauled by dog while protecting her child

01 August 2023 - 10:41
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
KZN VIP Medical attended to a Phoenix mother who was mauled by a dog on Monday.
KZN VIP Medical attended to a Phoenix mother who was mauled by a dog on Monday.
Image: supplied

A mother suffered severe injuries while trying to shield her five-year-old daughter from a dog in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Monday.

A spokesperson for KZN VIP ambulance service said the incident took place in Shastri Park.

“Paramedics were called to the scene where a female had suffered multiple dog bites.

“It is believed a dog had escaped from a neighbouring yard and charged at the little girl. The mother grabbed the child and shielded her from the dog, which mauled her.

“The woman was treated on the scene and transported to hospital.”

In recent months other Phoenix residents have been injured in dog attacks. Last month a man was seriously injured when a pit bull mauled him, leaving him with multiple wounds and a fractured leg.

In another incident, a 91-year-old woman was injured during an encounter with a pit bull.

TimesLIVE

‘Neighbour’s’ pit bulls allegedly maul 88-year-old to death

A "neighbour's" pit bulls have allegedly mauled an 88-year-old Cape Town woman to death.
News
4 months ago

Man killed in dog attack in Bloemhof

A 47-year-old man was mauled to death by two cattle dogs in Bloemhof, North West, on Monday afternoon.
News
6 months ago

Man loses eyeball, chunks of flesh in horrific pit bull attack

A 44-year-old man is in critical condition in Osindisweni Hospital, Ethekwini after he was mauled by his neighbour’s two pit bulls.
News
6 months ago

Owner of rottweilers which mauled woman to death reluctant to surrender 'pets'

A man facing a culpable homicide charge after his two dogs mauled a woman to death was reluctant to surrender his vicious pets even after the tragic ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...