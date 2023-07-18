×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Feared hitman' dies in shoot-out with Cape Town police

By Kim Swartz - 18 July 2023 - 13:26
The trio have been linked to multiple cases including murder, attempted murder and robbery. Stock photo.
The trio have been linked to multiple cases including murder, attempted murder and robbery. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/sasun1990

An alleged “feared hitman” linked to a dozen killings in the space of a year has been killed in a late night shoot-out with police at Lwandle in Cape Town.

The 29-year-old suspect had been a wanted fugitive, linked to at least 10 cases which claimed the lives of 12 people at Lwandle between February 2022 and March. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said the suspect was traced by detectives on Sunday night and “discharged his firearm in the direction of the police members in an effort to evade arrest.

“The members retaliated and returned fire, at which point the suspect was fatally wounded ... The members found and confiscated a firearm and ammunition which were found in possession of the deceased.” 

Two of his alleged accomplices, aged 32 and 36, were also arrested. Cases linked to the trio include a triple murder, a double murder, four murders, two attempted murders — one of them against a police member — a guest house robbery and possession of stolen items from one of the murdered victims. 

The two suspects will appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

'Cop killer' shot dead during standoff with police in Brits

A 32-year-old man suspected of murdering a police officer was shot dead on Saturday morning during a standoff with police in Brits, North West.
News
3 weeks ago

Five wanted suspects killed in shoot-out with Durban police

Five wanted suspects were killed in a shoot-out with police on Abbot Francis Road in Marriannhill on Thursday.
News
1 month ago

'Armed robbers' killed in shoot-out with Durban police

Two men suspected of robbing a courier driver at gunpoint have been killed in a shoot-out with police in Newlands East, Durban.
News
1 month ago

Mpumalanga officer kills gunman in shoot-out

Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for two suspects believed to have been involved in a shootout with one of their own on Friday morning.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside