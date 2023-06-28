“A firearm is known to be a weapon of choice in the commission of serious and violent crimes,” Masondo said.
“These operational successes, among other recoveries, are the result of SAPS Gauteng's multidisciplinary crime-fighting efforts that include high-density operations, routine crime-prevention patrols, random stop-and-searches and vehicle checkpoints. Unlicensed firearms and ammunition are also recovered through community tip-offs.”
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said: “I would like to thank our members and all our crime-fighting partners for consistently achieving these operational successes. Let's continue to remain fierce in our fight against crime towards a safer and secure province for all.”
900 guns off the streets in six weeks: Gauteng police crack down
Image: SAPS
Gauteng police are doubling down their efforts to recover unlicensed firearms and ammunition in circulation.
In partnership with other law enforcement agencies, Business Against Crime South Africa's Eyes and Ears Initiative partners and other crime-fighting stakeholders have collectively contributed to the recovery of more than 900 unlicensed firearms and nearly 10,000 rounds of ammunition over six weeks from May 15 to June 26 2023.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said 370 suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
All the firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine if they can be linked to reported crimes.
