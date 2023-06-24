A 32-year-old man suspected of murdering a police officer was shot dead on Saturday morning during a standoff with police in Brits, North West.
“A multidisciplinary operation was executed when the team, including crime intelligence, Hawks' tactical operations management section (TOMS), Gauteng Traffic's saturation unit, SAPS highway patrol, SAPS Ekurhuleni district operational trio task team, Tracker Connect, Badboyz Security, Protego Security and FRS-Falcon Risk Solutions followed up on information about a suspect allegedly involved in the brutal murder of Sgt Leka Maja in Mamelodi a week ago,” said police spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
“Upon arrival at the identified address, the team was met with gunfire and a shoot-out ensued in which the suspect was fatally wounded. A search of the premises was conducted and an unlicensed firearm, ammunition (handgun and rifle) were recovered,” Mogale added.
'Cop killer' shot dead during standoff with police in Brits
