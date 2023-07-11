An investigation is being conducted into the death of a Phoenix man who died in a house fire.
A spokesperson for private security company KZN VIP Protection said the incident occurred at the weekend.
“A man was trapped in the home that was engulfed in flames. Unfortunately attempts to save the victim were in vain,” said the spokesperson.
Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.
“The cause of the fire is unconfirmed at this stage pending police investigation.”
TimesLIVE
Durban man burns to death in house fire
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF
An investigation is being conducted into the death of a Phoenix man who died in a house fire.
A spokesperson for private security company KZN VIP Protection said the incident occurred at the weekend.
“A man was trapped in the home that was engulfed in flames. Unfortunately attempts to save the victim were in vain,” said the spokesperson.
Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.
“The cause of the fire is unconfirmed at this stage pending police investigation.”
TimesLIVE
Grandpa tried dousing off fire to save kids while waiting for EMS
Child killed in KZN house fire
Child dies of burns in fire at Johannesburg house occupied by squatters
Tips on how to heat your home safely this winter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos