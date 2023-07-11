×

South Africa

Durban man burns to death in house fire

11 July 2023 - 13:23
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A Phoenix man died after he became trapped in a home at the weekend. Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

An investigation is being conducted into the death of a Phoenix man who died in a house fire.

A spokesperson for private security company KZN VIP Protection said the incident occurred at the weekend.

“A man was trapped in the home that was engulfed in flames. Unfortunately attempts to save the victim were in vain,” said the spokesperson.

Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is unconfirmed at this stage pending police investigation.”

TimesLIVE

Grandpa tried dousing off fire to save kids while waiting for EMS

The grandfather of two children who died in a house fire has told of how he battled the blaze alone with a bucket after he was woken up by their ...
News
1 week ago

Child killed in KZN house fire

Tragedy unfolded near Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday when a house fire claimed the life of a child trapped inside.
News
2 weeks ago

Child dies of burns in fire at Johannesburg house occupied by squatters

A toddler estimated to be two years old died of burn wounds when a seven-bedroom house caught fire in Ferreirasdorp, Johannesburg.
News
2 weeks ago

Tips on how to heat your home safely this winter

The winter season has creeped in and because of this many of us are swapping our summer clothes for coats and boots. We’ve also fetched our heaters ...
News
2 weeks ago

Related articles

