×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two children die in house fire

Unattended candle suspected to have caused the blaze

By Siphiwe Mchunu - 29 June 2023 - 09:30
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

Two children, a toddler and a five-year-old, have died in Soweto in the early hours of Thursday morning after an unattended candle led to the room they were sleeping in to catch fire.

According to City of Joburg emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba, firefighters responded to a structural fire at Doornkop, Soweto.

"On arrival firefighters crew found that the family and community members had extinguished the bedroom that caught fire where the two bodies were discovered," said Radebe-Kgiba.

According to Joburg EMS a preliminary investigation has concluded that an unattended candle was determined as the cause of the fire.

"It is unfortunate that most of these incidents are caused by open flames and unsafe use of heating appliances. Emergency management services urges communities to take necessary precautions when using heating appliances and avoid leaving candles unattended," said Radebe-Kgiba.

Child killed in KZN house fire

Tragedy unfolded near Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday when a house fire claimed the life of a child trapped inside.
News
3 days ago

Child dies of burns in fire at Johannesburg house occupied by squatters

A toddler estimated to be two years old died of burn wounds when a seven-bedroom house caught fire in Ferreirasdorp, Johannesburg.
News
5 days ago

Two children killed in Joburg inner city fire

Two young children perished in a fire in a condemned block of flats in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media
Diepsloot protestors make their way to the police station