Two children, a toddler and a five-year-old, have died in Soweto in the early hours of Thursday morning after an unattended candle led to the room they were sleeping in to catch fire.
According to City of Joburg emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba, firefighters responded to a structural fire at Doornkop, Soweto.
"On arrival firefighters crew found that the family and community members had extinguished the bedroom that caught fire where the two bodies were discovered," said Radebe-Kgiba.
According to Joburg EMS a preliminary investigation has concluded that an unattended candle was determined as the cause of the fire.
"It is unfortunate that most of these incidents are caused by open flames and unsafe use of heating appliances. Emergency management services urges communities to take necessary precautions when using heating appliances and avoid leaving candles unattended," said Radebe-Kgiba.
Two children die in house fire
Unattended candle suspected to have caused the blaze
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF
Two children, a toddler and a five-year-old, have died in Soweto in the early hours of Thursday morning after an unattended candle led to the room they were sleeping in to catch fire.
According to City of Joburg emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba, firefighters responded to a structural fire at Doornkop, Soweto.
"On arrival firefighters crew found that the family and community members had extinguished the bedroom that caught fire where the two bodies were discovered," said Radebe-Kgiba.
According to Joburg EMS a preliminary investigation has concluded that an unattended candle was determined as the cause of the fire.
"It is unfortunate that most of these incidents are caused by open flames and unsafe use of heating appliances. Emergency management services urges communities to take necessary precautions when using heating appliances and avoid leaving candles unattended," said Radebe-Kgiba.
Child killed in KZN house fire
Child dies of burns in fire at Johannesburg house occupied by squatters
Two children killed in Joburg inner city fire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos