×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Child dies of burns in fire at Johannesburg house occupied by squatters

23 June 2023 - 14:02
A minor suspected to be two years old died from burn wounds when the house caught fire.
A minor suspected to be two years old died from burn wounds when the house caught fire.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

A toddler estimated to be two years old died of burn wounds on Thursday when a seven-bedroom house occupied by squatters caught fire in Ferreirasdorp, Johannesburg.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said firefighters responded at about 9pm. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The disaster management team had been alerted to provide assistance to the house's occupants. Police were also on the scene and were investigating, Khumalo said.

This is the second fire tragedy in the city in a week after the death of two children in a block of flats in Hillbrow on Wednesday afternoon.

TimesLIVE

How one manages burns properly is vital, says SA Burn Society

As SA observes National Burn Safety Awareness week from tomorrow, the SA Burn Society works all year round to ensure that healthcare professionals ...
News
1 month ago

Family left without answers after man accused of setting Mamelodi woman alight dies

A Mamelodi family has been left without answers after the death of the man accused of dousing his girlfriend with petrol and setting her alight.
News
2 weeks ago

Burn survivor wants to change trajectory of how beauty is perceived

Modelling has always been Loide Ndemueda’s dream but never did the burn survivor imagine that her scars would encourage those who do not fit within ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

US Coast Guard says missing submersible imploded
Debris field found by Titanic during search for missing submersible