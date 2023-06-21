×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Teach children about heater safety, says Eskom's Moahlodi

Tips on how to heat your home safely this winter

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 21 June 2023 - 15:06
Heating devices come with several associated risks, which should be carefully considered.
Heating devices come with several associated risks, which should be carefully considered.
Image: 123RF/freerlaw

The winter season has creeped in and because of this many of us are swapping our summer clothes for coats and boots. We’ve also fetched our heaters from storage to keep warm. 

To ensure a warm environment we make use of a variety of heating devices powered typically by gas, electricity, or a combustible product. All these devices come with several associated risks, which should be carefully considered. 

Speaking to Sowetan, Eskom’s senior manager for corporate hygiene and safety, Miranda Moahlodi said that at this time of the year, the power utility experiences an increase in incidents involving heating safety. 

Human negligence contributes to wildfires

Although weather conditions may cause wildfires in SA, it is believed that most of the fires are due to human negligence, mostly caused by electrical ...
News
1 month ago

“Eskom comes across many electricity-related incidents related to heating in winter and as such, we would like to equip you with some tips on how to safely heat your homes this winter,” she said. 

Moahlodi also gave tips on how people can stay safe while heating up their homes this winter: 

 

  1. Inspect heaters for cracked or broken plugs or loose connections before each use. If the cords are frayed, worn or damaged, do not use the heater. Get an electrician to check for faulty wiring that can cause electric shocks or fires (especially when a device has not been used for some time).  
  2. Plug space heaters directly into a wall outlet. Do not use an extension cord or power strip, which could overheat and result in a fire. Do not plug any other electrical devices into the same outlet as the heater.
  3. Electric heaters should be kept out of wet or moist places like bathrooms, as water could lead to a fire or shock hazard.  
  4. Never place heaters on cabinets, tables, furniture, or carpet, which can overheat and start a fire, and do not use them to dry wet clothing.  
  5. Never use an electric stove or oven as a heating source as this poses a fire hazard. The use of electric stoves or ovens for heating purposes will also push up your electricity bill tremendously. 
  6. If you are going to use a portable (gas or electric) space heater, make sure you never leave it unattended and remember to turn it off when you leave the room or go to sleep.  
  7. Always remind everyone in the house to unplug appliances immediately when the electricity goes off.  
  8. Always keep the space heater at least a metre away from anything that can catch fire such as curtains, paper, blankets or furniture, and place it away from busy areas of your home like doorways.  
  9. In the case of open flame space heaters, make sure that there’s no dust or dirt in the heater before using it.  
  10. Teach children about the safety of electrical or gas heaters and teach them not to operate any on their own. Ensure that children and pets are supervised around any sources of heat.  
  11. Have a professional inspect your gas heater at least once a year. A gas heater or furnace with leaks or cracks could release carbon monoxide into your home or cause a fire. Never use a gas stove or oven to heat a room 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Diepsloot community protests over lack of police visibility and service delivery
Diepsloot community protest over lack of police visibility and service delivery