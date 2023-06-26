×

South Africa

Child killed in KZN house fire

26 June 2023 - 10:27
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A child died in a house fire in Ezakeni, Ladysmith on Sunday.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

Tragedy unfolded near Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday when a house fire claimed the life of a child trapped inside.

IPSS Medical Rescue said the incident took place during the early hours in Ezakheni.

“On arrival of paramedics they found a single home engulfed in flames. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire but a child was trapped inside.

“Sadly, a young child was unable to escape the blaze and was declared deceased on scene.

The cause of the fire will be investigated further,” said IPSS.

It has not yet been established why only the child was trapped in the house. 

TimesLIVE

