Tragedy unfolded near Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday when a house fire claimed the life of a child trapped inside.
IPSS Medical Rescue said the incident took place during the early hours in Ezakheni.
“On arrival of paramedics they found a single home engulfed in flames. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire but a child was trapped inside.
“Sadly, a young child was unable to escape the blaze and was declared deceased on scene.
“The cause of the fire will be investigated further,” said IPSS.
It has not yet been established why only the child was trapped in the house.
TimesLIVE
Child killed in KZN house fire
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue
Tragedy unfolded near Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday when a house fire claimed the life of a child trapped inside.
IPSS Medical Rescue said the incident took place during the early hours in Ezakheni.
“On arrival of paramedics they found a single home engulfed in flames. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire but a child was trapped inside.
“Sadly, a young child was unable to escape the blaze and was declared deceased on scene.
“The cause of the fire will be investigated further,” said IPSS.
It has not yet been established why only the child was trapped in the house.
TimesLIVE
Child dies of burns in fire at Johannesburg house occupied by squatters
Tips on how to heat your home safely this winter
Man dies in house fire in Alexandra
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos