Hamilton Ndlovu's luxury cars pulled from auction at the last minute

The highly anticipated auction of controversial businessman Hamilton Ndlovu's luxury vehicles has been postponed, the auctioneers confirmed on Wednesday.
Five of Ndlovu's luxurious cars were set to be auctioned by Park Village auctions on Wednesday morning:
The cars, which sparked a series of investigations against Ndlovu after a video showing him flaunting them went viral, were part of Park Village's national vehicle auction.
Park Village director Clive Lazarus said the matter was sub judice but gave some details on what led to the postponement.
“We received instructions on the evening of July 4 to postpone the sale of high-profile assets stemming from Hamilton Projects CC in its upcoming national vehicle auction. The sale of five luxury sports cars was set to take place on Wednesday.
“Information from the auction house thus far states, 'The curator bonis [Zaheer Cassim incorporated] has postponed the auction of the executive vehicles in the matter of Hamilton Ndlovu to a date yet to be confirmed, subject to creditor ratification and legal process'.”
Lazarus said while no new date has been set, occurrences such as this were not uncommon in high-profile cases, the 2019 Bosasa auction being one example.
“The matter saw drawn-out litigation and 'last-ditch attempts' to halt proceedings. However, creditors must get paid and auctions remain the most reliable and fastest way to realise fair prices.
“As was the case with Bosasa, I am certain the sale will proceed. We will announce updates as soon as they become available.”
Ndlovu became famous when he posted a video on social media boasting about his fleet of luxury vehicles worth more than R11m. They included three Porsches, a Jeep and a Lamborghini. In the 40-second clip, the flashy businessman explained the specs of each car and which family member he bought it for.
But he was soon labelled by Twitterati as Mampara of the Year when it became known he had used fronting companies of which he and his wife were directors to procure PPE supplies for the National Health Laboratory Service while having zero experience in how to do so.
In 2021, the Pretoria high court made final a preservation order that Sars obtained against Ndlovu to freeze his bank accounts and seize his vehicles.
In 2022, the Special Investigating Unit's Special Tribunal confirmed an order banning him from doing business with the state — and ordering him and his business associates to repay R150m.
TimesLIVE
