Businessman Ndlovu scores big in irregular PPE contracts

The SIU established that although Feliham was restricted via the Central Supplier Database (CSD) from doing business with the state, officials at the NHLS “circumvented this restriction and awarded a contract to Feliham worth R14.4m”

Flamboyant businessman Hamilton Ndlovu allegedly connived using various companies which often competed against each other to score PPE contracts from the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) worth close to R170m.



A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into the PPE scandal, which was made public on Tuesday, uncovered that several companies linked to Ndlovu were competing against themselves, scoring contracts worth millions of rand in the process...