Court confirms order freezing assets of businessman who ‘flaunted wealth’ on social media

The Pretoria high court has made final a provisional order the SA Revenue Service (Sars) obtained against Gauteng businessman Hamilton Ndlovu to freeze his bank accounts and seize some of his luxury cars.

Ndlovu leapt into the public domain in May 2020 after posting video footage online and boasting about buying a fleet of luxury vehicles worth about R11m. The fleet included three Porsche vehicles, a Jeep and a Lamborghini Urus SUV.

Sars took a keen interest in Ndlovu’s affairs when he flaunted his flashy lifestyle and apparent wealth.

“He thrust himself out of obscurity by doing two things. First, in May 2020 he bought five luxury vehicles at about the same time some of the other respondents received payments for lucrative contracts with the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS). Then he bragged about this feat on social media,” Gauteng acting deputy judge president Roland Sutherland said when handing down the order.

Subsequent to Ndlovu making his lifestyle public, Sars obtained a provisional preservation order against him and five associated companies.

He is the sole director of two of the companies cited as respondents in the matter and is allegedly linked to the others by “collaboration”.