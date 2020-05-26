Businessman apologises for 'flaunting' luxury cars
A Gauteng businessman has apologised for a video posted on social media showing his latest collection of luxury performance vehicles.
A video surfaced at the weekend depicting what was said to be a fleet of vehicles belonging to Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu, CEO of Hamilton Holdings, an engineering solutions company.
Ndlovu bought three Porsches, a Jeep and a Lamborghini Urus SUV.
Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu bought 5 luxurious cars at a go. (Parr 1) pic.twitter.com/L0IVFszeCI— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) May 24, 2020
Ndlovu tweeted from his personal account on Monday that he was sorry that the video of the vehicles was posted.
The Gauteng businessman confirmed on Tuesday morning that the statement was authentic.
“Over the past weekend, a video showing several new vehicles that I recently purchased for my family’s use was posted on my social media timeline.
“After much introspection, and taking counsel from my family and community elders, I realised that the video was in poor taste and appeared at a very unfortunate time on our country as we are battling with an invisible enemy in Covid-19 which has once more exposed huge challenges faced by my community and many other townships in our country,” Ndlovu said.
He said he had realised that the timing of the video was very “unfortunate”.
“I want to unreservedly apologise to my wife, parents, siblings, and children, for the embarrassment this broadcast has caused. I accept the video has caused much anger and anxiety within the family in the last few days, and to a greater extent has rendered the family vulnerable to unnecessary attention,” he said.
Ndlovu said the video did not mean to trivialise the current challenges his community was going through under the pandemic and associated trials it had brought to the fore, such as poverty.
“I have noted all the comments made towards the video (be it encouraging, cautious or rebuke) as posted on various social media platforms. I receive all the comments with much humility. I know better today,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.