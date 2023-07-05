Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba is engaged in the judicial case management of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial and how it will be dealt with going forward, says the office of the chief justice.
“He is also in touch with the director of public prosecutions and all legal representatives of the accused.”
This comes as retired judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng is being tipped to take over from judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, who is sick and facing possible sanction after complaints over the number of judgments he has delayed handing down.
The office of the chief justice said: “Judge Maumela remains the trial judge but he is indisposed due to health reasons, hence the deputy judge president's involvement in the further handling of the matter.
“The issue of who will preside in the trial will be determined in due course, taking into account all relevant factors.”
The National Prosecuting Authority declined to comment.
TimesLIVE
Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba is deliberating on Meyiwa trial
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44
New judge will preside over Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Family
