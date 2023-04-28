A KwaZulu-Natal magistrate was shot dead by a group of men during an alleged hijacking near the R66 at Denge in KwaNongoma on Thursday.
It is alleged the 48-year-old magistrate was driving his Toyota Hilux when a taxi full of men hijacked him.
KZN police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed the incident and said Nongoma police are investigating a case of murder and hijacking.
“A 48-year-old man was shot and his vehicle taken by the suspects. Reports indicate the deceased was driving in KwaDenge when he was hijacked by an unknown suspect(s).”
Ngcobo said the body was recovered a few kilometres away from where the vehicle was hijacked.
It is understood the magistrate presided at the Mahlabathini magistrate's courts.
TimesLIVE
KZN magistrate shot dead in suspected hijacking
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
