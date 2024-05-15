A man that was out on bail for 29 cases of vehicle theft and hijacking was shot dead by the SAPS's anti-kidnapping task team during a shootout on the N12, between Kliprivier and the Xavier off-ramp in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.
According to police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, the criminal was caught while police were tracing suspects linked to the kidnapping and murder of Shamshudeen Faki, a 68-year-old Benoni-based businessman.
“Faki was kidnapped at his business premises on Saturday, May 11. An undisclosed amount of ransom money worth millions was demanded from the family. It is alleged the victim died in the custody of his kidnappers," said Mathe.
Mathe said Faki’s body was found by a Community Policing Forum patroller in Dalpark, Johannesburg, who immediately alerted police on Monday.
The team followed up on information and traced the deceased suspect to the N12 where a shootout ensued on Tuesday evening.
“The suspect was found in possession of Mr Faki’s identity documents, a blue light, licenced number plates used in the commission of the kidnapping and two firearms including a pistol and a revolver,” said Mathe.
Mathe said police are still searching for his accomplices on the kidnapping case of Faki.
At least 250 suspects linked to kidnapping for ransom have been arrested in the last two years in SA.
Man out on bail shot dead by police
Suspect was found with abducted victim's ID
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
A man that was out on bail for 29 cases of vehicle theft and hijacking was shot dead by the SAPS's anti-kidnapping task team during a shootout on the N12, between Kliprivier and the Xavier off-ramp in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.
According to police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, the criminal was caught while police were tracing suspects linked to the kidnapping and murder of Shamshudeen Faki, a 68-year-old Benoni-based businessman.
“Faki was kidnapped at his business premises on Saturday, May 11. An undisclosed amount of ransom money worth millions was demanded from the family. It is alleged the victim died in the custody of his kidnappers," said Mathe.
Mathe said Faki’s body was found by a Community Policing Forum patroller in Dalpark, Johannesburg, who immediately alerted police on Monday.
The team followed up on information and traced the deceased suspect to the N12 where a shootout ensued on Tuesday evening.
“The suspect was found in possession of Mr Faki’s identity documents, a blue light, licenced number plates used in the commission of the kidnapping and two firearms including a pistol and a revolver,” said Mathe.
Mathe said police are still searching for his accomplices on the kidnapping case of Faki.
At least 250 suspects linked to kidnapping for ransom have been arrested in the last two years in SA.
Family of five-year-old killed in hijacking get support from political parties, community
Men accused of killing AKA, Tibz denied bail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos