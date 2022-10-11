Penwell Dlamini
A man was shot and killed when he tried to intervene during an attempted hijacking of a scholar transport at his child's school in Soweto.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the incident happened at Faranani Primary School in Protea Glen at about 2pm on Tuesday.
“According to information at our disposal, a group of unknown suspects attempted to hijack a scholar transport vehicle that was fetching learners from the school… It is alleged that one of the suspects shot a male parent from the school, who was trying to intervene and prevent the hijacking. Unfortunately, the parent passed away from fatal gunshot wounds,” Chiloane said.
The attempted hijacking happened in front of the school’s main gain in full view of pupils and staff members.
“We wish to express our deepest condolences to the family of the brave parent who lost his life in an attempt to prevent this criminal act. As the department, we have committed to dispatching our psychosocial team to the school to provide necessary counselling and support to all those who witnessed the incident unfold, and others who may be traumatised by it.”
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
Parent shot dead trying to prevent hijacking outside Soweto school
Scholar transport vehicle was targeted
Image: 123RF/ prathaan
Penwell Dlamini
A man was shot and killed when he tried to intervene during an attempted hijacking of a scholar transport at his child's school in Soweto.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the incident happened at Faranani Primary School in Protea Glen at about 2pm on Tuesday.
“According to information at our disposal, a group of unknown suspects attempted to hijack a scholar transport vehicle that was fetching learners from the school… It is alleged that one of the suspects shot a male parent from the school, who was trying to intervene and prevent the hijacking. Unfortunately, the parent passed away from fatal gunshot wounds,” Chiloane said.
The attempted hijacking happened in front of the school’s main gain in full view of pupils and staff members.
“We wish to express our deepest condolences to the family of the brave parent who lost his life in an attempt to prevent this criminal act. As the department, we have committed to dispatching our psychosocial team to the school to provide necessary counselling and support to all those who witnessed the incident unfold, and others who may be traumatised by it.”
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos