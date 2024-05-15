South Africa

Fuel prices look set to take a dive in June

By Motoring Reporter and AASA - 15 May 2024 - 17:09
According to the data, 95ULP is expected to drop by about 61c/l and 93ULP by about 63c/l. The wholesale price of diesel is expected to decrease by about 74c/l and the price of illuminating paraffin by about 69c/l.
According to the data, 95ULP is expected to drop by about 61c/l and 93ULP by about 63c/l. The wholesale price of diesel is expected to decrease by about 74c/l and the price of illuminating paraffin by about 69c/l.
Image: jarun/123rf

Significant decreases in fuel prices across the board are expected in June based on unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund, says the Automobile Association (AA).

According to the data, 95ULP is expected to drop by about 61c/l, and 93ULP by about 63c/l. The wholesale price of diesel is expected to decrease by about 74c/l and the price of illuminating paraffin by about 69c/l.

The main drivers behind the decreases are a strengthening rand and lower international oil prices. International product prices decreased at the beginning of the month, resulting in expectant lower fuel prices, aided by the trajectory of the rand trading stronger against the dollar since the end of last month.

“The expectant decreases are good news for consumers who have been battered and bruised by these prices in the past few months. With these expected decreases, the price of 95ULP will dip slightly to below the R25/l mark and the price of 93ULP will cost R24.52/l. While fuel is still more expensive than it was at the beginning of the year, these forecast decreases offer some relief,” said the AA.

While these figures are promising, this is only mid-month data and the picture may change by month-end before the adjustments for June are made.

Prices of petrol to rise, diesel to drop on Wednesday

May 1 will greet motorists with mixed news, with increases in petrol prices but a cut in diesel prices.
News
2 weeks ago

Price of petrol set to rise in May, diesel to decrease

Expectant increases in this cycle are a result of fluctuations in international product prices that took a sharp upward trajectory at the beginning ...
News
4 weeks ago

Motorists to fork out more for petrol

Economists say households’ budgets will continue to be constrained as the cost of living rises in the country.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues