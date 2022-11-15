×

South Africa

False child kidnapping claim harms Uber driver

Woman lied to mall shoppers that baby had been stolen

15 November 2022 - 07:09
Mpho Koka Journalist

A lie about a kidnapped newborn baby is what led to a vicious attack by a mob who beat an Uber driver to a pulp last week.

Godwin Maswanganyi, 45, believes he would have died ''for nothing’’ if it was not for security guards and car guards at Jabulani Mall in Soweto who saved his life...

