×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Armed robbery suspect arrested in hospital after being shot by victim

28 April 2023 - 12:12
An armed suspect allegedly shot by his victim during a robbery was arrested while seeking medical assistance at a Limpopo hospital. Stock photo.
An armed suspect allegedly shot by his victim during a robbery was arrested while seeking medical assistance at a Limpopo hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

An alleged armed robber, 33, is in hospital after allegedly being shot by his victim at Makhado Crossing Mall in Limpopo.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said it was reported that the victim parked his vehicle in the parking lot, intending to deposit money at a bank at the mall on Wednesday.  

“The suspect approached and pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded money,” he said.  

The suspect robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash and went to his vehicle to search for more money.  

Police said the victim managed to take out his licensed firearm and shot the suspect in the upper body at close range and an exchange of fire ensued.

The victim was not hit, but the suspect sustained severe gunshot wounds and fled the scene in a white BMW. 

An armed robbery case was opened at Makhado police station and police started the investigation, following up on information about the suspect being at Bungeni Health Centre seeking medical assistance, and he was arrested.  

Provincial acting commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers commended the investigation team for their alertness and commitment that enabled them to trace and  apprehend the suspect.  

The suspect is expected to appear in the Louis Trichardt magistrate's court on a charge of armed robbery after he is released from the hospital where he is under police guard.  

TimesLIVE

Four armed men storm hospital, demand doctors' phones, money and valuables

MEC of health in North West Madoda Sambatha has condemned an armed robbery at the Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp on Wednesday morning.
News
1 week ago

Nine die in shoot-out after police foil cash-in-transit robbery in Sebokeng

At least nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers have been shot dead in Sebokeng on Thursday. Three others were injured, said Gauteng police.
News
3 weeks ago

Two shot dead at scene of heist for 'stealing guns'

Two bystanders who were allegedly trying to steal guns after a cash-in-transit robbery were shot and killed by security guards who apparently mistook ...
News
3 weeks ago

Armed response team find 'victim' was robbed by 'partner in crime' — of cellphone they stole elsewhere

Armed response officers responding to a robbery in Pietermaritzburg early on Sunday were in for a surprise, discovering the "victim" had been robbed ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi