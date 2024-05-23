South Africa

No damage to Durban's iconic Roma restaurant after fire on upper deck

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 23 May 2024 - 17:41
Turi Leopardi, one of the managers at the Roma revolving restaurant in Durban, said it would be open for business despite a fire on its sky deck on Wednesday night
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

A section of the deck above Durban’s Roma revolving restaurant caught alight on Wednesday night.

Firefighters who responded to the blaze at about midnight were able to put out the flames, preventing the iconic restaurant on the 32nd level of the John Ross House building from being razed.

According to its website, Roma officially opened in 1973 and was pioneered by Bartholoeo Ribero and brothers Turi and Gino Leopardi. It is now owned by the Reelin Group and managed by the Leopardi brothers.

Turi Leopardi allayed fears about the popular restaurant having gone up in flames.

He said only a small section of the roof used to house the sky bar and the smoking area caught fire.

Roma revolving restaurant's sky deck caught alight on Wednesday. The restaurant is on the 32nd floor of John Ross House in Durban
Roma revolving restaurant's sky deck caught alight on Wednesday. The restaurant is on the 32nd floor of John Ross House in Durban
Image: Supplied

“My phone has not stopped ringing since the early hours of the morning. The restaurant is still running like it has in the past 52 years,” Leopardi said.

When TimesLIVE visited the restaurant, workers were clearing out the affected section.

A cigarette butt is believed to have caused the fire.

The restaurant offers panoramic views of Durban.

TimesLIVE

