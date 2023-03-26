×

South Africa

Former cash-in-transit guard jailed for armed cash heist at mall in Tshwane

By TIMESLIVE - 26 March 2023 - 13:24
Security personnel were robbed at the mall after they had serviced a Capitec bank ATM cubicle. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/diy13

A former cash-in-transit guard has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a cash heist at Batho Plaza by an armed gang in Soshanguve, northern Pretoria. 

Tebogo Abraham Leotlela, 49, was sentenced on Friday in the Soshanguve magistrate's court for his role in the robbery — committed in collusion with other security industry staff — on October 28 2019. 

“Leotlela was among a group of armed robbers who derailed Fidelity guards inside Batho Plaza in Soshanguve just after they had serviced a Capitec bank ATM cubicle. Follow-up investigation resulted in the arrest of Leotlela on October 30 2019. He has been in jail ever since as his numerous bail attempts were successfully opposed,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha. 

“The solid investigation also ensured that Jan Mafolo, 32, Paul Patrick Sekhalelo, 42, both former Fidelity guards, Ernest Lesiba alias “Wire”, now deceased, and July Mkhatswa, 39, were also promptly arrested and charged.  

“Mafolo, Sekhalelo and Makhatswa's cases were finalised between February and March 2022. They elected to plead guilty and got sentenced to imprisonment ranging from 10 to 39 years respectively.”

Brazen cash-in-transit heist shocks villagers

Cracked windows and walls are some of the remnants of Dikeledi Molele’s house after a bomb explosion during a cash-in-transit robbery shook 14 homes.
2 weeks ago

TimesLIVE reported previously that a Hawks investigation team, acting on intelligence after the robbery, arrested two men who were former Fidelity Cash Solutions personnel. 

They had “provided crucial information while working for Fidelity, regarding the cash distribution vehicles' movements which subsequently led to excessive cash-in-transit robberies in Gauteng”. 

Head of the Hawks in Gauteng Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa said: “Tackling cash-in-transit robberies remains one our top priorities in the province. We are intensifying operations to curb this scourge. The investigators should be proud that their industrious efforts have ensured that such dangerous individuals have been removed from society.” 

TimesLIVE

