Students from the University of Zululand were robbed at gunpoint by men who stormed their off-campus residences and took cellphones, laptops, clothes and money on Tuesday.
An ambulance was called after a student had difficulties breathing due to shock.
In one video gunshots can be heard but sources said no one was injured.
It is alleged the incident took place shortly after 9pm when students had returned from campus.
Students tried to close the doors and block the robbers from entering, but they pushed the doors open and helped themselves to whatever they could find.
A source from the university said the community of KwaDlangezwa has, over the years, been subjected to the worst form of brutality by criminals. Student rental flats were attacked by armed criminals, subjecting students to trauma and fear.
Armed men storm UniZulu’s off-campus residences, robbing students
Image: Supplied
He said somestudents, who were hesitant to hand over their belongings, were assaulted.
“The criminals are emboldened by the fact that the nearest police station is kilometres away and there is no visible police presence in the area. This gives them the certainty they can do whatever they want, and the chances of them being caught are close to none.”
Student Representative Council president Siyemukela “Yaya” Khumalo said after receiving a lot of calls from students, he went to one of the university-accredited off-campus accommodations, Dwalalabahle, on Tuesday night.
Khumalo confirmed students’ belongings, including laptops and phones, had been stolen.
“We want the landlord to pay for everything taken from the students,” said Khumalo.
Khumalo said they will meet university management on Wednesday and will advocate for students to be relocated. They will also engage the institution on the safety and security of those who reside in off-campus residences.
In 2022, students embarked on a protest and demanded answers from the university about how they would address the issue of safety for students.
This led UniZulu management to suspend the academic programme after a mob threatened to burn university property.
The university and police were yet to comment at the time of publication.
