Two shot dead at scene of heist for 'stealing guns'

Two bystanders who were allegedly trying to steal guns after a cash-in-transit robbery were shot and killed by security guards who apparently mistook them for robbers.
The incident happened in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, yesterday morning when a BMW was used to ram into a Fidelity Guard security van, which was forced off the road. Armed men alighted from the BMW and started throwing hand grenades at the cash van while security guards hid inside the vehicle.
After looting the van, some of the robbers sped off while others were left behind, shooting indiscriminately into the air while carrying bags of money. They left some of the money scattered on the ground as they took off.
A few minutes later, community members came and two of them “allegedly tried to steal guns” from the bombed van.
According to witnesses, it was at this time that the guards emerged from the wrecked van and shot at the two community members who were trying to open the van.
“They had spoken about getting the firearms from the security guards in the cash van, whom they presumed dead, but when they opened the doors, they were met with gunfire. The guards were not injured and were shooting in defence,” said a witness.
One of the deceased is Alpheus Makgoba, who lives in the area. His mother Sophie April said she left him sleeping with his brothers around 6am when she left for work.
“I heard he was part of the people who went to get money that was left by thugs in the van and that’s when he was shot. I don’t work far from the scene and I heard all the gunshots and bombs going off in the morning, not knowing that my son was also there. A neighbour came to tell me about the incident at work. My heart is broken, I don’t know what to say,” she said.
Police blamed the thugs for the death of the two men.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said: “This incident has claimed the lives of two innocent male bystanders. Another male bystander was also wounded and taken to a nearby hospital for medical care.
“Police have mobilised resources to apprehend a group of heavily armed suspects who made off with an undisclosed amount of money following the robbery. Police have already recovered three getaway vehicles which include a burnt-out gold BMW sedan, a silver sedan and a white Audi A1...”
Two shot dead at scene of heist for 'stealing guns'
'Duo mistaken for cash van robbers'
Image: Thulani Mbele
Two bystanders who were allegedly trying to steal guns after a cash-in-transit robbery were shot and killed by security guards who apparently mistook them for robbers.
The incident happened in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, yesterday morning when a BMW was used to ram into a Fidelity Guard security van, which was forced off the road. Armed men alighted from the BMW and started throwing hand grenades at the cash van while security guards hid inside the vehicle.
After looting the van, some of the robbers sped off while others were left behind, shooting indiscriminately into the air while carrying bags of money. They left some of the money scattered on the ground as they took off.
A few minutes later, community members came and two of them “allegedly tried to steal guns” from the bombed van.
According to witnesses, it was at this time that the guards emerged from the wrecked van and shot at the two community members who were trying to open the van.
“They had spoken about getting the firearms from the security guards in the cash van, whom they presumed dead, but when they opened the doors, they were met with gunfire. The guards were not injured and were shooting in defence,” said a witness.
One of the deceased is Alpheus Makgoba, who lives in the area. His mother Sophie April said she left him sleeping with his brothers around 6am when she left for work.
“I heard he was part of the people who went to get money that was left by thugs in the van and that’s when he was shot. I don’t work far from the scene and I heard all the gunshots and bombs going off in the morning, not knowing that my son was also there. A neighbour came to tell me about the incident at work. My heart is broken, I don’t know what to say,” she said.
Police blamed the thugs for the death of the two men.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said: “This incident has claimed the lives of two innocent male bystanders. Another male bystander was also wounded and taken to a nearby hospital for medical care.
“Police have mobilised resources to apprehend a group of heavily armed suspects who made off with an undisclosed amount of money following the robbery. Police have already recovered three getaway vehicles which include a burnt-out gold BMW sedan, a silver sedan and a white Audi A1...”
Man slapped with 59-year jail term for 'cross-pavement' CIT robbery
14 houses damaged as CIT suspects bomb cash van in Maupa, Limpopo
Two pedestrians shot during CIT heist in Katlehong
Sixth suspect arrested after foiled cash-in-transit heist in Mthatha
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos