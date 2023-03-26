Armed response officers responding to a robbery in Pietermaritzburg early on Sunday were in for a surprise, discovering the “victim” had been robbed by his accomplice — of a cellphone they had stolen from somebody else.
Shortly after 3am Mi7 National Group's armed response officers were dispatched after reports on a community group stated that a man was robbed of his cellphone outside a liquor store in Pelham.
Mi7 director Colin David said a description of the assailant's vehicle was circulated.
“Mi7 reaction officers quickly spotted the vehicle nearby and intercepted the driver. The suspect was escorted back to the scene of the crime, where it was discovered that the victim of the so-called robbery was actually the suspect's accomplice, and the pair had stolen the cellphone from someone else,” he said.
Both men appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and would not say who the device was stolen from.
“The matter was handed over to the police for further investigation,” said David.
Armed response team find 'victim' was robbed by 'partner in crime' — of cellphone they stole elsewhere
Image: via Facebook
