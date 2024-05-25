The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has opened a criminal case with the police in Howick against the ANC’s Bheki Mtolo for the alleged removal of its election posters.
The party said a complaint has also been opened with the IEC.
It said it has video evidence and an eyewitness report that clearly implicate the ANC in the removal of its election boards.
“This act is a blatant attempt by the ANC to undermine the democratic process and demonstrates their desperation and fear of the growing support for the DA,” said DA KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate Chris Pappas.
Pappas said ase secretary-general of the ANC in the province Mtolo is the head of the ANC administration and thus ultimately accountable for the actions of ANC volunteers and contractors.
“The DA condemns these actions and calls for a thorough investigation by the authorities. We believe that such behaviour is a sign of the ANC's declining influence and their inability to compete fairly in the political arena.
“The ANC's fear of the DA's rising popularity is evident in their actions. The people of KwaZulu-Natal deserve better than a party that resorts to such tactics. We remain committed to ensuring a fair and transparent election process,” he said.
He added: “In four days the people in KwaZulu-Natal have an opportunity to remove the rotten ANC and install a new government that will rescue our province.”
Responding to the accusation, Mtolo said: “They have literally run out of Ideas I can guarantee you 1,000 times they don’t have such evidence anywhere in this world.”
“Opening a case-that would be a best option for them for our democracy. I also encourage them to open a case so police can make quick and urgent investigation.”
TimesLIVE
DA in KZN opens criminal case against ANC's Bheki Mtolo over removal of election posters
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
TimesLIVE
