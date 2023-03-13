Two suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Ekurhuleni

“The team spotted three suspects driving a GWM SUV and intercepted them. The suspects fired shots at the team and a shoot-out ensued,” Masondo said.
While fleeing, the suspects’ vehicle collided with a fence. Two suspects were fatally shot and the third was wounded.
None of the law enforcement members were injured, Masondo said.
“Police recovered three unlicensed firearms used by the suspects during the shoot-out. Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle driven by the suspects was reportedly hijacked in Sandringham earlier this month and was fitted with false registration number [plates],” he said.
The wounded suspect will be charged with conspiracy to commit an armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of a hijacked vehicle and attempted murder, among other things.
