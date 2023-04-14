Mobile clinics bring joy to hostel residents

Residents of government-owned hostels in the Johannesburg CBD have expressed relief at the arrival of mobile health clinics after an announcement by the Gauteng government in February to roll them out.
In his state of the province address in February, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said from April 1, all six hostels that are owned by the provincial government would have weekly mobile health clinics with doctors and nurses.
These hostels are George Goch, Denver, Jeppe, MBA, Murray and Roberts, and LTA Rethabile.
Ward 65 councillor Nkosikhona Khanyile told Sowetan mobile clinics arrived at George Goch, MBA, Murray and Roberts and LTA Rethabile on Wednesday and last week Tuesday.
“The residents are happy with the services. The mobile clinics are helping the residents a lot since clinics are far from hostels,” said Khanyile.
He said the clinics run from 9am to 3pm.
Last week, residents of Denver and Jeppe hostels said mobile clinics arrived on March 30 and 31, respectively.
Sowetan visited the hostels last week Monday but no clinics could be seen in all the hostels.
Jeppe Hostel resident Manyathela Mvelase said their clinic was set up at 10am and left around 5pm.
Mvelase, 60, who has been staying in the hostel for 46 years, said he hardly used the clinic but it was important to his neighbours.
“A lot of people went to the clinic to get medical help. I don’t remember how many doctors and nurses were present but they were many. They checked people’s body temperature, high blood pressure and sugar levels, and examine whatever physical conditions people complained about.
“I am very happy that we were able to have access to medical services that are closer to us. Even if it was for a day, I am grateful. I just wish that the government can convert our nearby health clinic [Jeppe Clinic] into a 24-hour facility because it opens at 7am and closes at 4pm,” he said.
Jeppe Clinic is 400m away from the hostel.
Another resident, Dumisani Mangena, 37, said the mobile clinics brought medical help to residents’ doorsteps.
“When people get sick, they go to the [Jeppe] clinic but in most cases they find long queues there and wait longer hours before getting assistance,” said Mangena.
The mobile clinic has also visited Denver, MBA and Murray and Roberts..
George Goch resident Makhathini Xula said: “I am happy that we will have mobile clinics. This initiative will help us because we don’t have to walk long distances to Jeppe Clinic.”
Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the clinics provided comprehensive primary healthcare services.
“Once a week a hostel or informal settlement is visited, unless there is a need to go back the after day,” said Modiba.
One mobile clinic is allocated to a hostel and come in the form of converted Sprinter buses. Tents are used as waiting areas. Each mobile clinic has one professional nurse, an enrolled nurse and a doctor.
Modiba said the health practitioners provided services such as screening & testing of HIV, TB, diabetes, blood pressure, family planning, ARV treatment, Covid-19 and flu vaccination, child immunisation and health education.
He said working in partnership with the DG Murray Trust, the department would provide the mobile clinics until December and thereafter the department would continue with provision of the services.
mbelet@sowetan.co.za and kokam@sowetan.co.za
Mobile clinics bring joy to hostel residents
Long distance travel for service a thing of the past
Image: Thulani Mbele
