Hope for victims of alleged negligence at Delmas hospital

Bernice Samuel apologises as province steps in for victim of botched operation

Mandisa Mkhumbeni, who depends on diapers after a botched operation and cervical cancer misdiagnosis, is relieved that the Mpumalanga health department is handling her complaint.



Mkhumbeni is among a group of people in Delmas, Mpumalanga, who handed over a memorandum of grievances to the department demanding action be taken against staff at the notorious Bernice Samuel Hospital...