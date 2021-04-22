Hope for victims of alleged negligence at Delmas hospital
Bernice Samuel apologises as province steps in for victim of botched operation
Mandisa Mkhumbeni, who depends on diapers after a botched operation and cervical cancer misdiagnosis, is relieved that the Mpumalanga health department is handling her complaint.
Mkhumbeni is among a group of people in Delmas, Mpumalanga, who handed over a memorandum of grievances to the department demanding action be taken against staff at the notorious Bernice Samuel Hospital...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.