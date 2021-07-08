Gauteng takes vaccine to people

The Gauteng government is embarking on a drive to take the vaccine to the people and also provide transport for the public to reach Covid-19 vaccination sites.

As the epicentre of Covid-19 infections, the province is faced with immense pressure to vaccinate as many people as possible to reduce the spread of the virus...