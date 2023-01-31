Water outage: Where to find tankers in Joburg

Amid the massive water disruptions, Johannesburg Water on Tuesday said it was monitoring regions that may have low pressure and had deployed tankers to areas where there is little or no supply.
The entity said it could take more than 72 hours for its system to fully recover after the power outage at the Eikenhof pump station at the weekend.
Johannesburg Water said mobile water tankers are servicing the following areas:
Montclare/ Claremont
- Hamilton Street
- Griffith Street
- Charles Street
- Van Rhyn Avenue
- Trident Street
- Wilma Street
- Market Street
- Hope Street
- Plateau Drive
Newclare
- Hamilton Street
- Welman Avenue
- Bevan Avenue
- Wanderers Avenue
- Dowling Avenue
Coronationville/ Crosby
- Harmony Street
- Ashanti Street
- Glenville Street
- California Street
- Bantam Street
- Belville Street
- Paarl Street
- Kilmore Avenue
- West Street
- Nurney Avenue
- Old Castle Street
- Corner Katanga Street
- Lisbon Avenue
Westdene
- Monmouth Road
- Dover Street
- Stafford Street
- Glasgow Road
Mayfair
- St Gothard Avenue
- Mercury Street
- St Hubert's Avenue
Parktown
- 36 Escombe Avenue
- Frere Road
- Seymour Avenue
- Pallinghurst Road
Westbury
- Du Plessis Street
- Roberts Avenue
- Dowling Avenue
- Steytler Road
- Eric Place
- Corner Southey Avenue and Steytler Road
Joburg Water says it might take more than 72 hours for systems to normalise
Vrededorp/ Jan Hofmeyer
Winchester Hills
Aeroton/ Mondeor
Florida and surrounding areas
Klipfontein View
Randburg areas
Crosby/Brixton and Hursthill, Aeroton and Crown Gardens Zones:
Helderkruin/Roodekrans/Wilropark areas:
