Parents close old school over mobile classes
Community's action follows injury to grade 1 pupil after ceiling fell on his head
The failure by department of education in Limpopo to fix its schools has seen more than 360 learners missing out on school following the collapse of a ceiling.
Pupils at Matlala Primary School in Tshikanosi village, outside of Marble Hall, have not been able to return to school since the beginning of the third term last week after the ceiling fell on the head of a grade 1 learner Kagiso Makuwa, 6, at the end of the previous term...
